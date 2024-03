Forsberg will be in the home crease versus Chicago on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg will get his first start in four games, after allowing four goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on March 21. Forsberg is 12-12-0 with a 3.42 GAA and an .885 save percentage this season. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.21 goals this season, last in the NHL.