Forsberg will protect the road crease for Friday's season finale against the Flyers, Matt Tidcombe of NHL.com reports.

Forsberg will have a nice opportunity to finish the season on a high note, as the Senators have won four of their last five games while the Flyers have dropped eight of their last 10. The Swede earned a three-year extension with Ottawa midseason with a strong campaign that's seen him go 21-17-4 with a 2.84 GAA and .916 save percentage behind a rebuilding lineup that could be starting to turn the corner heading into next season.