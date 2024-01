Forsberg (groin) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.

Forsberg's placement on LTIR means he'll be out at least until after the All-Star break in early February. The 31-year-old suffered the injury Thursday against Buffalo. He's gone 7-8-0 with a 3.35 GAA and an .889 save percentage this season. With Forsberg out, the team promoted Mads Sogaard and will likely have Joonas Korpisalo handle most of the work.