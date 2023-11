Forsberg allowed five goals on just 26 shots in Friday's 5-3 home loss against the Islanders.

Forsberg and the Senators had a brief lead, as Drake Batherson lit the lamp on the power play at 10:25 of the first period. Unfortunately for Forsberg, he coughed up four unanswered goals, and the Senators were unable to get back to even in the game. The 30-year-old Swede slipped to 1-3-0 with a 3.89 GAA and .833 save percentage in three starts and four appearances in November.