Forsberg (lower body) has joined the Senators on the road ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Anaheim, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Neither Forsberg nor Joonas Korpisalo (illness) was with the club for Saturday's road clash with the Flyers, which saw Mads Sogaard get the starting nod. Barring any setbacks, the duo of Forsberg and Korpisalo could split the Senators' back-to-back against the Ducks and Kings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.