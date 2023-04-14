Forsberg (knees) is expecting to return to the ice in full equipment in July, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Forsberg underwent surgery on both knees in February and stated that he could return to the ice at this time but wanted to strengthen his knees even more. Forsberg is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in September. He finished the season with an 11-11-2 record, as well as a 3.26 GAA and .902 save percentage.