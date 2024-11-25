Forsberg will be between the pipes at home versus Calgary on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg has appeared in just one of the Senators' last seven contests, posting a 3.02 GAA in a loss to Carolina on Nov. 16. Still, with Linus Ullmark riding a four-game losing streak, it could open the door for Forsberg to get an extra start or two -- especially when Ottawa heads into a back-to-back versus the Kings and Ducks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.