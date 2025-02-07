Forsberg made 26 saves in a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.
He allowed four goals. The loss snapped Forsberg's personal three-game win streak. He's now 8-10-1 in 20 starts with a 2.89 GAA and .893 save percentage. You need the perfect moment and a dash of luck to put Forsberg in your daily lineup.
