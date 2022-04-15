Forsberg made 40 saves in a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

He gave up two in the first, but bricked things up the rest of the way to help carry his squad to the win. Forsberg has won two straight games and only allowed three goals across two games. The Sens are pushing the pace as games start to come to a regular-season close, which pushes Forsberg into a more favorable position in daily formats.