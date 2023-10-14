Forsberg will guard the home crease against the Flyers on Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Forsberg will get his first start since tearing both his MCLs in February. He was 11-11-2 with a 3.26 GAA and .902 save percentage last season in 28 games.
