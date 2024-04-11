Forsberg will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Lightning, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg struggled mightily in his last start Saturday against New Jersey, surrendering three goals on just nine shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo late in the first period of the eventual 4-3 defeat. Forsberg was credited with the loss. He'll try to get back on track in a rough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 24-10-4 at home this year.