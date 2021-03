Forsberg will guard the home net in Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg will make his Senators debut in his fourth NHL apperance since the 2017-18 campaign. The 28-year-old has a mediocre NHL resume, recording a .901 save percentage and a 3.22 GAA across 48 games. He'll have his hands full Thursday, as the Maple Leafs rank fifth in the league with 3.34 goals per game.