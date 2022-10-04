Forsberg will start Tuesday's preseason game on the road against Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Forsberg is expected to go into the regular season as Ottawa's top goalie after Cam Talbot suffered a broken rib during the exhibition schedule. His fantasy value has been granted a boost as a result.
