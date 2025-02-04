Forsberg made 25 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The veteran netminder continued a surge that began in mid-January while Linus Ullmark was sidelined by a back issue. Forsberg has won three straight starts, and over his last six outings, he's gone 4-1-0 with a 2.16 GAA and a .923 save percentage. With about a month to go until the NHL trade deadline, Forsberg could be making himself a very enticing target for a contender looking for depth in the crease. He'll be a free agent in the offseason, and Leevi Merilainen's stellar play during Ullmark's absence would seem to make Forsberg expendable.