Forsberg turned aside 19 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Seeing his first action of the season, Forsberg wasn't tested very often during a game in which the Senators never trailed. The 30-year-old will turn things back over to Joonas Korpisalo for Sunday's contest against the Lightning, but if Forsberg can stay healthy in 2023-24 he should see a significant workload as Ottawa's No. 2 netminder.