Forsberg is expected to require 2-3 months of recovery time after suffering MCL tears in both knees Saturday versus Edmonton, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Forsberg won't need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehab process. In 28 appearances during the 2022-23 season, he posted a record of 11-11-2 with a 3.26 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Ottawa currently has Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese as goaltending options. The team hopes to get Cam Talbot (lower body) back within the next two weeks.
More News
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Out indefinitely with MCL injuries•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: MRI on tap for Sunday•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Suffers injury Saturday•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Starting Saturday•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Allows four goals, but wins•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Starting in Montreal•