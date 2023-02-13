Forsberg is expected to require 2-3 months of recovery time after suffering MCL tears in both knees Saturday versus Edmonton, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg won't need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehab process. In 28 appearances during the 2022-23 season, he posted a record of 11-11-2 with a 3.26 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Ottawa currently has Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese as goaltending options. The team hopes to get Cam Talbot (lower body) back within the next two weeks.