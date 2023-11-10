Forsberg made 11 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.
It was a poor effort and that's putting it gently. The D was queasy in front of him, but Forsberg was awful. He's 2-3-0 with a 3.79 GAA and .833 save percentage on the season. There's no need to hang this anchor on your fantasy lineup.
