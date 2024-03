Forsberg suffered an undisclosed injury Friday in a 5-3 loss to Arizona and did not accompany the team to Philadelphia on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg saw his record drop to 11-10-0 as the Coyotes halted a 14 game losing streak. Forsberg has a 3.29 GAA and an .888 save percentage. There is no word as to the severity of his injury, so consider him day-to-day at this time.