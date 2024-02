Forsberg (groin) will not be in the lineup Saturday versus Toronto, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Coach Jacques Martin said that Forsberg still needs more practice time and will not back up Joonas Korpisalo. Kevin Mandolese will remain on the roster at least one more game and will back up Korpisalo on Saturday. Forsberg is 7-8-0 with a 3.35 GAA and an .889 save percentage this season.