Forsberg (lower body) did not take the ice for warmups and will not start Saturday's game versus the Canucks.
Forsberg apparently suffered the injury just before warmups after he was expected to start Saturday. Instead, Matt Murray will be between the pipes with Marcus Hogberg backing up.
More News
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Earns first home win with new squad•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Tending twine Monday•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Allows five in messy match•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Falls to Oilers•