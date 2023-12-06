Forsberg stopped 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

The 31-year-old netminder won for the third time in his last four starts with a sharp performance during a game in which the Senators never trailed. Forsberg remains erratic, however -- he's given up a total of three goals in those three victories, but he's coughed up five goals in each of his other two starts over the last month. While Joonas Korpisalo's own bumpy recent form has resulted in the two goalies falling into something of a timeshare, Forsberg's 5-4-0 record, 2.90 GAA and .891 save percentage on the season aren't particularly impressive.