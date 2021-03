Forsberg is on non-roster injured reserve due to quarantine, per CapFriendly.

The Senators claimed Forsberg off waivers from the Jets on Wednesday. Since he's staying in Canada, it's unclear how long he'll need to quarantine. His services may be needed immediately, as goalies Matt Murray (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (lower body) and Joey Daccord (leg) are all on the mend.