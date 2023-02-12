Forsberg is out indefinitely with right and left knee MCL injuries.

Forsberg will likely miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign, Senators GM Pierre Dorion told TSN 1200 Ottawa. The 30-year-old sustained the injuries during Saturday's game against Edmonton. He has an 11-11-2 record, 3.26 GAA and .902 save percentage in 28 contests this season. With Cam Talbot (lower body) also injured, Ottawa might lean on Mads Sogaard. Kevin Mandolese was summoned by the Senators on Sunday and will likely serve as Sogaard's backup.