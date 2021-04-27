Forsberg (lower body) skated Tuesday, but he won't be available for Wednesday's game versus Vancouver, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Although Forsberg won't dress against the Canucks, the fact that he skated Tuesday suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Saturday against Montreal. He's gone 2-3-1 while posting a 3.18 GAA and a .910 save percentage in six top-level appearances this season.