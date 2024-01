Forsberg (groin) is not expected to be out short-term but is still being evaluated Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg was forced off against Buffalo on Thursday after just 15:56 of ice time due to his groin problem. The 31-year-old Swede was splitting the workload with Joonas Korpisalo but will now face an extended stint on the shelf. Korpisalo figures to see the majority of the workload with Forsberg unavailable while Mads Sogaard could be called up from the minors.