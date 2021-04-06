Forsberg turned aside 42 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Winnipeg built up a 4-1 lead by the end of the second period, but Forsberg locked things down in the third and gave Ottawa a chance to rally, although the comeback attempt fell short. It's the first regulation loss in three starts for the 28-year-old, and Forsberg's .928 save percentage isn't reflected in his 3.28 GAA.