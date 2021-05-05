Forsberg (lower body) will start between the pipes for Wednesday's home contest against Toronto, Gord Wilson of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg is set to enjoy a nice Wednesday, as he'll return to the lineup coming off injury and signing a new one-year contract extension. The 28-year-old has just six appearances this season, as he's gone 2-3-1 along with a 3.18 GAA and .910 save percentage over that span. Forsberg will draw a tough matchup against a Maple Leafs offense that sits fifth in the league in goals per game this season (3.33).