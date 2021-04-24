Forsberg will start Saturday's road game against the Canucks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Forsberg has recorded a .910 save percentage and a 2-3-1 record this season. This will be his first start since April 12. The Canucks have shown some fight since returning from their COVID-19 layoff. However, fellow Senators netminder Matt Murray posted a 31-save shutout against the Canucks on Thursday.
