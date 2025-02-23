Forsberg stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Linus Ullmark in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Canadiens eased up after Forsberg entered the contest, and he held up well. The 32-year-old is 4-2-0 with 16 goals allowed on 195 shots over his last eight outings, good for a .918 save percentage in that span. For the season, he's 8-10-1 with a 2.82 GAA and an .895 save percentage, which are fine numbers for a backup. It's unclear when Forsberg might start again -- the Senators have no back-to-backs over the next week while alternating between strong and weak opponents across the next four games. Ullmark has struggled lately while Forsberg has been steady, which may influence head coach Travis Green's plans between the pipes in the near term.