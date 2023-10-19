Forsberg stopped 23 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.

Forsberg wasn't tested all that much, and only John Carlson's first-period tally got by him. Through two starts, Forsberg has stopped 42 of 45 shots while going 2-0-0. The Senators' defense has been steady in front of him, making his job easier. Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo have alternated starts so far, and it would be the latter's turn Saturday versus the Red Wings if the early pattern holds.