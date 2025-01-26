Forsberg made 28 saves for the Senators in a 2-1 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

In his last three games, Forsberg has allowed just three goals, one in each contest (2-1-0). And he's done it against the Devils, Bruins and Maple Leafs -- that's impressive. Forsberg hasn't put together a string of great performances since Oct. 19 - Nov. 2 when he went 3-1-0 including two shutouts. But he allowed eight goals in the other two contests. Leevi Merilainen has been playing well alongside Forsberg, and it looks like the young Finn is really pushing the Swede to up his game. Forsberg could end up providing sneaky fantasy value over the second half when Linus Ullmark (back) returns. Or in a support role on a contender after a potential trade. Monitor closely, especially for daily formats.