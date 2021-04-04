Forsberg kicked out 35 of 38 shots Saturday in a 6-3 win over Montreal.

Forsberg clamped things down after Josh Anderson pulled Montreal to within 4-3 late in the second period, blanking the Canadiens in the final frame to earn his first victory of the season. It's been a tumultuous year for Forsberg, who signed with Edmonton as a free agent prior to the season but was later claimed on waivers by Carolina and then Winnipeg without having played a single game for any of those three teams. Forsberg has started twice for Ottawa since being -- you guessed it -- claimed on waivers in late March, going 1-0-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .924 save percentage.