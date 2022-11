Forsberg allowed five goals on 19 shots Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Las Vegas before being replaced at 10:14 of the second period.

The Sens roared back with Cam Talbot (ribs) in the blue paint, but the damage was done. Forsberg has lost four straight games and sits with a 3-6--0 record, 3.58 GAA and .989 save percentage. Talbot will likely see a load more action short term, so don't over rely on Forsberg. He's been overworked to this point and it shows.