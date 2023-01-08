site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: senators-anton-forsberg-pulled-after-three-quick-goals | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Pulled after three quick goals
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Forsberg was pulled at the 15:13 mark of the first period Saturday after allowing three goals on five shots by the Kraken.
He was replaced by Cam Talbot, who allowed five goals on 19 shots. Neither netminder was sharp. Chalk this up as a forgettable match and just move on.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read