Forsberg gave up four goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Flames.

Forsberg played 30:05 in the contest before he was relieved by Filip Gustavsson. The lopsided loss belongs to Forsberg, who is now 3-4-1 in eight appearances for the Senators. He's added a 3.21 GAA and a .909 save percentage. It's unclear which of Forsberg, Gustavsson or Marcus Hogberg will start the Senators' season finale Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs.