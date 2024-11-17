Forsberg allowed three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Forsberg didn't get any help Saturday, taking his third loss in four starts, though his one win in that span was a shutout. The 31-year-old netminder has two shutouts on the year, but he's given up at least three goals in every other outing. He's now 3-4-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .903 save percentage through eight contests this season. Forsberg remains in the backup role behind Linus Ullmark, though the former should draw a start roughly once a week, even when there are no back-to-back sets to deal with.