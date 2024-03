Forsberg turned aside all 19 shots he faced in Thursday's 2-0 win over Chicago.

Claude Giroux scored a shortie just 36 seconds into the game, and Forsberg took care of things from there. The shutout was his second of the season, with the other coming Dec. 2 against the Kraken, but it was a rare bright spot for the 31-year-old netminder of late. In five March starts, Forsberg has gone 2-3-0 with a 3.37 GAA and .886 save percentage.