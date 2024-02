Forsberg (groin) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his home start against Columbus on Tuesday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Forsberg, who has been out since Jan. 11, has a 7-8-0 record this season with a 3.35 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 16 appearances. Columbus is tied for 24th in the league this campaign with 2.90 goals per contest.