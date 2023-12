Forsberg made 30 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

It was Forsberg's first win in his past three outings. He has a .903 save percentage in his last five games en route to a 3-2-0 record. Despite the win, Forsberg remains a risky bet for fantasy managers who like to stream netminders. He has posted a mark of 6-6-0 this campaign with a 3.29 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 12 appearances.