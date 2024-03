Forsberg made 23 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Blues on Thursday. He allowed four goals.

Forsberg has had a rough season -- he's 1-4-0 in his last five starts, and he's allowed 21 goals in that span. But it's not on all on Forsberg. The Sens have allowed four or more goals 34 times in just 68 games. You cannot risk him in your blue paint, especially if you are in or close to playoffs.