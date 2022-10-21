Forsberg made 22 saves in a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

He couldn't hold back the Caps on a five-on-three in the middle of the first and then allowed another power-play goal just 34 seconds later. The score remained 2-0 until the 5:48 mark of the second when the Sens scored the first of five unanswered goals. Forsberg has won back-to-back games and is 2-2 with a 3.03 GAA and .903 save percentage in that span.