Forsberg is expected to start on the road against Buffalo on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg has a 9-10-1 record, 2.74 GAA and .898 save percentage in 24 outings in 2024-25. He's been used sparingly in March, appearing in just two games despite stopping a solid 39 of 42 shots (.929 save percentage) over that stretch. Buffalo ranks 12th in goals per game with 3.10.