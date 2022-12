Forsberg is expected to start on the road against Dallas on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Forsberg has a 5-7-1 record, 3.20 GAA and .910 save percentage in 16 games this season. He stopped the 14 shots he faced in Tuesday's contest against Los Angeles after Cam Talbot allowed four goals and was pulled. Dallas has the third-ranked offense with 3.77 goals per game.