Forsberg is listed as the backup goalie for Wednesday's home game versus the Rangers, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg was unavailable for the last two games, but it's no surprise he's healthy to back up after Kevin Mandolese was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Monday. Cam Talbot will make another start for the Senators on Wednesday, but it shouldn't be too long before Forsberg gets another turn in the crease. The Senators visit the Rangers on Friday and then host the Sharks on Saturday, which should give the 30-year-old a chance to make his return in a back-to-back.