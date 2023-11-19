Forsberg turned aside 24 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

The veteran Swedish netminder was the star of the show in Stockholm. Not only did he make a number of key stops to keep Ottawa in the game until they finally got on the board early in the third period, it was Forsberg's pass that sprung Erik Brannstrom for the tying goal. It's Forsberg's first win since Oct. 18, evening his record at 3-3-0, and on the season he sports a 3.21 GAA and .860 save percentage.