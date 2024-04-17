Forsberg made 34 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

The 31-year-old netminder nearly recorded his third shutout of the season, but Pavel Zacha tucked home a power-play tally midway through the third period. Forsberg wraps up the campaign with a 15-12-0 record in 30 outings with a 3.21 GAA and .890 save percentage, his worst ratios since he became an NHL regular in 2017-18. He has one season left on his contract at an affordable $2.75 million however, so Forsberg is likely to be back in Ottawa next season, even if only in a backup role.