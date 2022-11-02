Forsberg made 30 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

The 29-year-old engaged in a spirited battle with Andrei Vasilevskiy in the opposite crease and the Senators actually held a 3-2 lead with just over seven minutes remaining in the third period, but late tallies by Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov turned the tide. Forsberg has seen a heavy workload to begin the season and has lost three straight starts while allowing 11 goals over that stretch, leaving him with a 3.18 GAA and .909 save percentage, but help could be arriving soon with Cam Talbot (ribs) potentially returning to action this weekend.