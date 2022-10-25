Forsberg (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and will likely start Thursday against the Wild, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
The 29-year-old wasn't available Monday against Dallas so Magnus Hellberg stepped in and stopped 29 shots in a victory. Forsberg has won three consecutive starts and will likely be in goal Thursday looking to extend that streak.
