Forsberg (lower body) signed a one-year, $900,000 contract extension with the Senators on Wednesday.

Forsberg has been decent in limited action with Ottawa this season, going 2-3-1 while posting a 3.18 GAA and a .910 save percentage in six appearances. The 28-year-old backstop will likely continue to serve as an injury-replacement option for the Senators in 2021-22.