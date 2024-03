Forsberg is expected to guard the cage at home versus the Blues on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg has given up four or more goals in three of his last four outings, posting a 1-3-0 record, 4.99 GAA and .851 save percentage. The Senators have been rotating starts between Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo, a trend that will likely continue heading into the season's final weeks.